Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QMOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QMOM opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

