Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE AMR traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 297,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,211. The company has a market capitalization of $825.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

