Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $58.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,907.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,865.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,724.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,880 shares of company stock valued at $492,950,722 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

