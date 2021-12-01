Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,889.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,865.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,724.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,880 shares of company stock worth $492,950,722. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

