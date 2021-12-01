Alphr finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $84,147.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $700,974.43 and approximately $84,147.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

