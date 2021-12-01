Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.