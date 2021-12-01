Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

