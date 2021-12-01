Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,697,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,419.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,415.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

