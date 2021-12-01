Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $226.46 and last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 23353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.52.

The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.21.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.