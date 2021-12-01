Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $222.00. The stock had previously closed at $172.21, but opened at $180.67. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 1,337 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

