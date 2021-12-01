American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.08) and the highest is ($1.39). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($3.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 271.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the airline’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

