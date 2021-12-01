American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $368.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.