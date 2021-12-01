American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Business Bank stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $368.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $43.50.
American Business Bank Company Profile
