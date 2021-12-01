American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KORP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39.

