American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Anna Marrs Sells 26,094 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXP opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $168.32. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

