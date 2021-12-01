American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. 90,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,638. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

