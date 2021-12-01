American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

