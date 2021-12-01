American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

AMNB stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

