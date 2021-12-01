American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang Acquires 6,000 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vance W. Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Woodmark alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.