Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 82,916 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The firm has a market cap of $632.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

