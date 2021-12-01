Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $585,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 152,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alphatec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

