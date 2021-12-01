Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.18 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,706,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 166,229 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

