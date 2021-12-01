Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce $353.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.29 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

