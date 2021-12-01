Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000.
NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
