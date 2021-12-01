Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

