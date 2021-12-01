Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

ACAD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. 20,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.