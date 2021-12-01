Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 918,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $4,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $462.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

