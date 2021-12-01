Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.06 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $45.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.96 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 66,100.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $349.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,694. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

