Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Livent reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Livent by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -336.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Livent has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

