Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.08 Million

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce sales of $681.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.40 million and the highest is $839.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,105. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 3.23.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

