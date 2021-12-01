Analysts Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.66. Range Resources posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
RRC opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
