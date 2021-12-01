Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.