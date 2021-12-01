Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allbirds Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIRD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.