Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

USAS opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Americas Silver by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Americas Silver by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Americas Silver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Americas Silver by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at $399,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.