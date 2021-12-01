Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Dollar General stock opened at $221.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

