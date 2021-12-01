Analysts Set CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Price Target at $65.40

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 497,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,387. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

