Analysts Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.41 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.