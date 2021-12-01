Analysts Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $35.50

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,975. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $448.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 63.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
