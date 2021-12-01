Analysts Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $35.50

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,975. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $448.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 63.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

