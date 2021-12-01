Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT at $72.60

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.60.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 714,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,428. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 606,073 shares of company stock worth $35,930,680. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

