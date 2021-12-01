Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target at $23.22

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

