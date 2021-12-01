Analysts Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT at $14.00

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 44,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

