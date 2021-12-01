Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target at $52.78

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

