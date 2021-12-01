Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target at $52.78

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

