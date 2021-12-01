Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $27.20

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

TPH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 7,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

