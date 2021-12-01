Analyzing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Gold Fields’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.28 $37.52 million $0.37 7.49 Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.59 $723.00 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Gold Fields 0 1 1 0 2.50

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 63.66%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Gold Fields on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.