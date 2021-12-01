Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$789,975.00 and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

