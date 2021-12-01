Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 31st total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ANGN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

