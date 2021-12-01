Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

