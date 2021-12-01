Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.61.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
