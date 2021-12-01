Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 1408175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

