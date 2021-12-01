Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,375 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PESI opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

