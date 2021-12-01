ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

ANRGF stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. ANRGF has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANRGF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ANRGF from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ANRGF from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ANRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.