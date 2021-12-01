Anthem, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Anthem has raised its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.78. Anthem has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

