Anthem, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Anthem has raised its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of ANTM stock opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.78. Anthem has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
