Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AIRC stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. 24,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of -106.54. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.